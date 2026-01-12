'Try cutting my legs': BJP's Annamalai hits back at Raj Thackeray after 'rasmalai' jibe

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/bjp-would-have-died-of-malnutrition-if-bal-thackeray-had-not-fed-it-uddhav-thackeray-3858136">war of words</a> between BJP leader K Annamalai and MNS chief Raj Thackeray intensified on Monday with the former daring Thackeray to stop him from entering Mumbai.</p><p>The row erupted after Thackeray mocked Annamalai referring him as "rasmalai" while criticising him for speaking on issues related to Mumbai. Annamalai had said that Mumbai is not a Maharashtra city but an international city.</p>.'Adanikaran of India': Thackeray brothers.<p>Claiming that he received threats with some even threatening to chop off his legs, Annamalai said that he is not afraid of such threats.</p><p>“Who are Aaditya Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to threaten me? I am proud to be a farmer’s son. They have organised meetings just to abuse me. I don’t know whether I have become that important,” the former Tamil Nadu BJP president said at a press conference. </p><p>“Some have written that they will cut my legs if I come to Mumbai. I will come to Mumbai—try cutting my legs. If I were afraid of such threats, I would have stayed in my village. If I say Kamaraj is one of India’s greatest leaders, does it mean he is no longer a Tamil? If I say Mumbai is a world-class city, does it mean Maharashtrians didn’t build it? These people are just ignorant," he added.</p>. <p>Raj had earlier during a rally mocked Annamali saying, "One rasmalai came from Tamil Nadu...What is your connection to come here...Hatao lungi bajao pungi." He referred to late Bal Thackeray's popular slogan during the 1960s-1970s -- "Hatao lungi, bajao pungi".</p><p>The Thackeray brothers -- Uddhav and Raj -- have reunited for the Maharashtra civic polls, and they have been aggressively targeting BJP's "fake Hindutva".</p><p>Uddhav said he and Raj have buried their differences for the Marathi manoos, Hindus, and Maharashtra.</p><p>Reaching out to the core Marathi votebank, Raj said he and Uddhav have come together as Mumbai is facing "danger".</p>