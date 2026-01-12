Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Market benchmarks snap five-day losing run; Sensex gains 300 pts

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Trent, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 11:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 11:20 IST
Business NewsSensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us