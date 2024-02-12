SC allows plea to appoint arbitrators in dispute between IOC and ArcelorMittal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the Delhi High Court's order that rejected a plea by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd to appoint an arbitral tribunal to settle its Rs 8,772-crore claim against Lakshmi Mittal-led ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel.

The IOCL's claim was initially filed against bankrupt Essar Steel India, which was taken over by ArcelorMittal in December 2019 after it won approval from the Supreme Court.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra allowed appointment of arbitrator having noted that both the sides have decided to appoint their respective arbitrators and resolve the dispute through arbitration.

The HC had termed the disputes as “non-arbitrable” and had held that “no reference to arbitration tribunal (AT) is warranted.”