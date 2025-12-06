<p>New Delhi: SMFG India Credit (SMIC), a non-banking financial company, on Saturday announced the introduction of a paid menstrual leave policy for all women employees, effective December 2.</p>.<p>While certain states are increasingly implementing this progressive workplace policy, SMICC has proactively chosen to extend this benefit to its employees nationwide.</p>.<p>Under the new policy, women employees will be entitled to one paid menstrual leave per month, in addition to all existing leave types, SMICC said in a statement.</p>.<p>The leave will be auto-approved, requiring neither managerial approval nor a medical certificate, and must be availed within the month it is provisioned.</p>.Kashmir’s air quality plunges as AQI nears 300, raising health and tourism concerns.<p>"At SMFG India Credit, we have proactively implemented menstrual leave across our pan-India offices to reinforce our focus on inclusion and the holistic well-being of women employees," Ravi Narayanan, Managing Director and CEO, SMFG India Credit, said.</p>.<p>SMFG India Credit is a leading NBFC+ Investment and Credit Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India and a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG). </p>