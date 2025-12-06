Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi govt launches city-wide cleanliness drive to curb waste, dust pollution

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the drive at Khyber Pass Chowk in Civil Lines, where she reviewed on-ground sanitation and dust-control efforts.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 10:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 10:50 IST
India NewsDelhicleanliness

Follow us on :

Follow Us