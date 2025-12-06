Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir lays 'Babri-style' mosque foundation in Bengal amid tight security

The event was scheduled on December 6, the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992, a choice that has lent the ceremony both emotive charge and sharp political edge.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 10:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 10:53 IST
Indian PoliticsTMCBabri MasjidMurshidabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us