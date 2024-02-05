Sony-Zee merger case: Sony disappointed with Singapore emergency arbitrator's decision

Sony Pictures Entertainment in a statement on Monday said, the company remains confident in the merits of the matter and pursue Sony Pictures Network India's (now Culver Max) right to terminate the merger agreement and seek damages from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).

"We are disappointed in the decision by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). This decision is only a procedural one, ruling only as to whether Zee Entertainment would be permitted to pursue its application with the NCLT," it said.