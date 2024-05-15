Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Post-poll Mumbaikars will send Congress leaders to Pakistan to protect Kasab's family: Maharashtra BJP chief

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said Mumbai residents will send Congress leaders to Pakistan after the Lok Sabha polls get over in the metropolis on May 20 to protect the family of Ajmal Kasab, the terrorist from the neighbouring country who was hanged for his role in the 26/11 attacks.

Bawankule made the statement while responding to Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's criticism of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for rushing to the site of a hoarding tragedy in suburban Ghatkopar, thereby delaying the rescue work.

"Wadettiwar has taken the side of Ajmal Kasab, thus he has no right to campaign in Mumbai. In fact, after polls, people (from Mumbai) will send Congress leaders to Pakistan for the protection of Kasab's family," he told reporters.