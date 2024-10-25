Home
business

SpiceJet settles $4.5 million dispute with SES for $2 million

Both parties—SpiceJet and Shanon Engine Support—have reached this agreement through amicable negotiations, choosing to resolve the matter outside the courtroom, the airline said.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 11:02 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 11:02 IST
Business NewsAviationSpicejet

