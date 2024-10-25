SpiceJet settles $4.5 million dispute with SES for $2 million

<p>Mumbai: Domestic carrier SpiceJet on Friday announced it has settled a $4.5 million dispute with Shannon Engine Support Ltd (SES) for an aggregate sum of $2 million.</p>.<p>This settlement with SES follows three other financial agreements by the airline in recent weeks, SpiceJet said in a statement.</p>.<p>Both parties—SpiceJet and Shanon Engine Support—have reached this agreement through amicable negotiations, choosing to resolve the matter outside the courtroom, the airline said.</p>.<p>As part of the settlement, all ongoing litigations and disputes between the parties will be withdrawn at the appropriate forums, it added.</p>.50 flights receive bomb threats on Monday; 3 IndiGo flights diverted to airports in Middle East.<p>On October 15, SpiceJet had announced amicably settling a US 23.39 million dispute with Aircastle (Ireland) Designated Activity Company and Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) Ltd for an aggregate sum of $5 million.</p>.<p>On October 9, the airline said it has resolved a $131.85 million dispute with lessors Horizon Aviation 1 Ltd, Horizon II Aviation 3 Ltd, and Horizon III Aviation 2 Ltd (under the management of Babcock & Brown Aircraft Management) for $22.5 million.</p>.<p>Prior to that, on September 24, the company had settled a dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation (ELFC), which initially claimed $16.7 million, for a lower amount.</p>