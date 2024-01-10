Starbucks eyes 1,000 stores, double workforce by 2028

Bengaluru: Tata Starbucks on Tuesday announced that it will expand its presence to 1,000 stores by 2028, from the present 390 across 54 Indian cities. Furthermore, to achieve this target, the coffee chain will double its workforce to approximately 8,600 partners as it plans to enter tier II and III cities, airports, expand drive-thrus and its 24-hour store footprint.
The company has operated in India since 2012 through a 50:50 joint venture with Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
During his visit to India last week, Starbucks Chief Executive Laxman Narasimhan said: “Over the past 11 years, the India market has grown to become one of Starbucks fastest-growing markets in the world…we are well-positioned to capture the limitless opportunities as we open one store every three days in India and further our aspiration to become truly global”.
With over 38,000 stores worldwide, Starbucks is a premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. It recorded a revenue growth of 14% across its India business in the quarter ended September, 2023, with 22 new outlets launched in the country during the period.
Following the success of Starbucks Reserve Fort Mumbai, opened in 2022, Tata Starbucks will open the second Starbucks Reserve store this year, the company said in a statement. Starbucks Reserve whole bean coffee Monsooned Malabar from India will be available both at Starbucks Reserve Stores in India and the US later this year, it added.
“As we move into the next chapter of growth, we will continue to develop India’s coffee culture to deepen connections with our customers, while innovating to bring our unique Indian offerings to the global stage.” Sunil D’Souza, CEO and managing director at Tata Consumer Products said.
As part of its future plans, Tata Starbucks will empower women in India by providing vocational skills training for underserved young women seeking careers in the food and beverage retail industries.
“With partners forming the heartbeat of our organisation and shaping our success in India, we will continue to make meaningful investments that bridge a better future for all partners,” Tata Starbucks Chief Executive Sushant Dash said.