Sun Pharma inks licensing pact with Philogen for cancer medication

<p>New Delhi: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday said it has inked a global licensing pact with Italian-Swiss firm Philogen for an anti-cancer drug.</p>.<p>As per the agreement, Sun Pharma will have the exclusive worldwide rights to commercialise Fibromun, a speciality product of Philogen.</p>.<p>Fibromun, an innovative anti-cancer immunotherapy, is being investigated in registration trials by Philogen for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and glioblastoma.</p>.<p>As per the pact, Philogen will complete the ongoing pivotal clinical trials for the product, pursue marketing authorisation with regulatory authorities, and manufacture commercial supplies, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a statement.</p>.<p>Sun Pharma will be responsible for commercialisation activities, it added.</p>.<p>The two partner companies will share post-commercialisation economics in about 45(Philogen):55(Sun Pharma) ratio, Sun Pharma said.</p>.<p>The company did not disclose other financial terms. "Fibromun's progress through development has been quite encouraging and it has potential to be an important option for treatment of soft-tissue sarcomas and other cancers with significant unmet medical needs," Sun Pharma Chairman and MD Dilip Shanghvi said.</p>.<p>The partnership expands company's clinical pipeline into oncology in alignment with current portfolio in skin cancers, he added.</p>.<p>"We keenly look forward to providing this treatment option globally in due course of time," Shanghvi stated.</p>.<p>Philogen CEO and CSO Dario Neri said the collaboration will focus on the global commercialisation of Fibromun, a new immunotherapy that has the potential to serve patients with soft tissue sarcoma and certain malignant forms of brain tumours (e.g., glioblastoma), for which limited therapeutic alternatives exist.</p>.<p>"Our group has published data reflecting the promising therapeutic activity of Fibromun in glioblastoma, inducing long-lasting anti-tumour responses in a subset of patients," he said.</p>.<p>Last year, the two companies announced an exclusive, distribution, license, and supply agreement for commercialising the specialty product Nidlegy in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. </p>