Sunteck Realty sale bookings up 30% to Rs 502 cr in Jun quarter

The company had sold properties worth Rs 387 crore in the year-ago period.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 July 2024, 15:28 IST

New Delhi: Sunteck Realty Ltd on Friday reported a 30 per cent growth in its sale bookings to Rs 502 crore for the quarter ended June on strong housing demand.

"We had pre-sales of around Rs 502 crore in Q1 FY25, up 29.7 per cent on YoY (year-on-year) basis," Sunteck Realty said in a regulatory filing.

The company sold properties worth Rs 1,915 crore in the entire 2023-24 fiscal year.

Sunteck Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country with a significant presence in the Maharashtra property market.

Published 12 July 2024, 15:28 IST
