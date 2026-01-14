<p>Quick commerce firms <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/swiggy">Swiggy</a> and IPO-bound <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zepto">Zepto</a> have changed the branding of their quick commerce operations to stop promoting it as a "10-minute" service following a government order, according to the companies' apps on Wednesday.</p><p><em>Reuters</em> reported on Tuesday that the government ordered Eternal's Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy to stop promoting their grocery deliveries as a "10-minute" service.</p><p>Fears of rash driving by riders and low pay for not completing orders within 10 minutes have dogged the so-called "quick commerce" sector that is currently worth about $11.5 billion, data from Datum Intelligence shows.</p>.'No more 10-minute delivery': Blinkit, Zepto and other quick commerce players asked to stop deadline .<p>"The removal of the 10-minute delivery catchline is largely optics-driven rather than business-altering," said Karan Taurani, executive vice president at Elara Capital.</p><p>"The proposition of quick commerce continues to be anchored in speed, convenience, and proximity-led fulfillment, which remains structurally superior to horizontal e-commerce timelines," Taurani added.</p><p>Eternal later on Tuesday also clarified that there was no change in the business model for its quick commerce platform, Blinkit.</p><p>Zepto declined to comment and Swiggy did not immediately respond to a <em>Reuters</em>' request for comment.</p><p>The labour ministry raised the issue during a closed-door meeting on Saturday with representatives from the three companies, asking them to stop promoting the business as a 10-minute service, the sources told <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p>Quick-commerce firms in India are locked in an intense battle for market share, pouring in billions to open more stores as India's growing urban consumer base increasingly opts for 10-minute deliveries for everything from groceries to electronics.</p><p>Swiggy's shares pared losses after falling as much as 2.6 per cent earlier in the session and was last down 1.23 per cent, while Eternal climbed about 1 per cent. </p>