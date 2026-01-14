<p>Iran warned regional countries it will strike U.S. military bases in those countries in case of a U.S. attack, a senior Iranian official told <em>Reuters</em> on Wednesday, following President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=donald%20trump">Donald Trump</a>'s threats to intervene amid nationwide anti-government protests.</p><p>"Tehran has told regional countries, from Saudi Arabia and UAE to Turkey, that U.S. bases in those countries will be attacked if U.S. targets Iran... asking these countries to prevent Washington from attacking Iran," the official told <em>Reuters</em>. </p>