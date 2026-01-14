Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iran warned regional countries of strikes on US bases if attacked: Report

Tehran has told regional countries, from ⁠Saudi Arabia ⁠and UAE to Turkey, ‌that ‌U.S. bases in those countries will be attacked
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 09:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 09:59 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us