Tata Group's succession plan: Who will head company's Rs 3,800 crore empire?

Noel Tata, born from Naval Tata's second marriage to Simone, is Ratan Tata's half-brother. Noel Tata has three children — Maya, Neville, and Leah Tata, who are also potential heirs of the corporate empire.
Maya Tata, 34, with degrees from Bayes Business School and the University of Warwick, has held key positions at Tata Opportunities Fund and Tata Digital. She also played an important role in launching the Tata Neu App.
Neville Tata, 32, is married to Manasi Kirloskar from the Toyota Kirloskar Group. One of the 'active' players in the Tata Group, he heads Star Bazaar, the hypermarket chain under Trent Limited. He is one of the most likely candidates for a future leadership position within the company.
Leah Tata, 39, has been in-charge of the Tata Group’s hospitality sector. A graduate of Spain’s IE Business School, she has made her mark by the smooth handling of prestige Taj properties under the Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces brand. At present, she runs the Indian Hotel Company, which has helped enhance the company's presence in the hospitality sector.
