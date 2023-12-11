Tata Hitachi to indigenously develop electric excavator: MD

Normally, two months prior to election and two months after election there is a slowdown in construction activities. However, in the coming few months the pace will go up as the government would like to finish most of the projects that they have announced. So for the current financial year, we are bullish. Some parts of March may be impacted if elections are conducted as per schedule. The impact of the four months of slowdown will be felt mostly in the next financial year. This year we are looking at good growth.