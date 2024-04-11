Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Shell India partner for EV charging stations

New Delhi: Tata Passenger Electric Mobility on Thursday said it has tied up with Shell India Markets to collaborate in establishing public charging stations across India.

The collaboration will leverage Shell's widespread fuel station network and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility's (TPEM) insights from over 1.4 lakh Tata EVs on Indian roads to set up chargers at locations frequently visited by EV owners, the company, a part of Tata Motors, said in a statement.