Tata Steel reports Rs 759 crore net profit in Q2

It had posted a net loss of Rs 6,511.16 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 14:30 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 14:30 IST
