<p>New Delhi: Parliament was adjourned sine die on Friday, with the Lok Sabha registering 111 per cent productivity and the Rajya Sabha 121 per cent. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that acss the 15 sittings that took place this session, 92 hours of proceedings took place. Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government was happy with the productivity, but a scheduled discussion on pollution could not take place as the Opposition disrupted the House. In his speech in Rajya Sabha, Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said that the Rajya Sabha, too, ran for 92 hours. </p><p>“In this Session, 10 government bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha and 8 bills were passed. Discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram lasted for 11 hours and 32 minutes and 65 members participated in it. ‘Electoral Reforms’ was discussed for 13 hours and 63 members participated,” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said. He added that 408 matters of urgent public importance were raised during the Session. </p>.'Anti-village', demolished 20 years of MGNREGA in one day: Rahul Gandhi tears into Modi govt over VB-G RAM G Bill.<p>The discussion on Vande Mataram was initiated by the prime minister in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, it was initiated by the home minister, and the discussion went on for 12 hours 49 minutes with 81 members participating. The discussion on ‘electoral reforms’ was concluded by the Home Minister in the Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, the debate was concluded by the Leader of the House (Rajya Sabha) and 57 members participated in the debate which engaged the House for a total time of 10 hours 37 minutes.</p><p>Rijiju said that the government was happy with this session’s productivity. “The Session allowed for the conduct of all that was in the government’s agenda. The only issue of importance that we could not take up was a discussion on pollution which the Opposition had demanded. But they disrupted the House during the passage of the VB G RAM G Bill, and so the discussion could not take place,” Rijiju said. He added that three members including Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj were among those that filed motions to discuss the issue. </p><p>The key bills that saw passage this Session include the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill 2025, Central Excise (Amendment) Bill 2025, Health Security se National Security Cess Bill 2025, Appropriation (No. 4) Bill 2025, Repealing and Amending Bill 2025, Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill 2025, Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill 2025, and the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill 2025.</p><p>Two more bills – the Vikshit Bharat Siksha Adhikshan Bill and the Securities Market Code Bill – were sent to standing committees. “Both the bills will be examined by a Joint Parliamentary Committee which will be announced shortly,” Rijiju said. He added that the Opposition wanted a scrutiny of the VB G RAM G Bill but the government did not agree to it. </p>