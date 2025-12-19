Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Parliament adjourned sine die with Lok Sabha registering 111% productivity, Rajya Sabha 121%

Rijiju said that the government was happy with this session’s productivity.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 13:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 13:13 IST
India NewsParliamentLok SabhaRajya Sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us