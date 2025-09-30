Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

TCS leases 17.52 lakh sq ft office space for Rs 975 crore in Bengaluru

TCS will pay a monthly rent of Rs 15.37 crore at a rate of Rs 87.7 per sq ft and has deposited Rs 25 crore as security, the analytics firm said.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 19:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 19:34 IST
Business NewsBengaluru newsTCS

Follow us on :

Follow Us