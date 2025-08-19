TCS opens AI-enhanced operations centre in Latin America

<p>Bengaluru: IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has opened a new AI-driven operations centre in Mexico City. The new office is TCS’s eighth operations centre in Mexico, where the company has built a workforce of over 11,000 associates over the last 22 years.</p><p>This new office is a key component of TCS's growth strategy in Latin America and is expected to generate employment opportunities within the country over the next two years. The facility will be staffed with AI specialists and software engineers with expertise in emerging enterprise technologies.</p>.Adapt or perish: TCS layoffs mark the start of AI reckoning for India’s IT sector.<p>TCS serves over 400 major clients in the region, including prominent names such as Cemex, Febraban, Banamex, and Bradesco.</p><p>Rajeev Gupta, Head-Nearshore LATAM and Country Head - Mexico, TCS, said, “The launch of our AI-powered office in Mexico City marks a significant milestone in our journey towards delivering cutting-edge solutions for all our customers in the country. Our promise of creating jobs in Mexico is proof of our firm commitment to continue developing the Mexican digital ecosystem, while fostering local talent and establishing Mexico as a hub for innovation and digital transformation.”</p><p>With the launch of this new centre, TCS is strengthening its role as a catalyst for innovation and inclusive growth. Through this expansion, the company aims to accelerate Mexico’s digital ecosystem while collaborating with businesses, institutions, and communities to drive sustainable progress.</p><p>Marcelo Wurmann, CEO - Latin America, TCS, said, “Since we began operations in Mexico, over two decades ago, we have recognised that this country is a key pillar of our growth in Latin America. We will continue to support our clients on their transformation journeys, offering solutions and services that address the most complex challenges in this rapidly changing business landscape.”</p><p>Marcelo Ebrard, Economy Secretary of Mexico, said, “The relationship between Mexico and India continues to strengthen, and the expansion of leading companies like TCS is a clear example of this. The investment and creation of high-quality jobs that TCS brings with this new centre are crucial to the development of our digital economy and the positioning of Mexico as a centre for technological innovation. It is encouraging to see TCS reaffirm its commitment to the country, creating opportunities for thousands of Mexicans and contributing to a shared vision of prosperity and growth.”</p><p>Mexico has been a hub of innovation in Latin America for TCS, and the latest office will strengthen the company’s new-tech initiatives, especially in the field of artificial intelligence.</p>