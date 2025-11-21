Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru ATM cash van robbery: How robbers planned, executed the heist and investigation so far

Planned to a tee, this is one of the biggest heists the city has ever witnessed, with the investigations discovering new details at every step.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 06:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Prelude to the robbery

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The execution 

Details of the car 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Innova recovered 

Swift car owner traced 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Van crew detained 

Connecting the dots— investigation underway

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 06:36 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimerobbery

Follow us on :

Follow Us