TCS seeks to use Microsoft AI partnership to improve margins

By Sankalp Phartiyal

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is betting on its partnership with Microsoft Corp to develop artificial intelligence-based software services for clients, seeking to win higher margins to fuel growth.

Asia’s biggest outsourcer has deepened its collaboration with Azure OpenAI, the association between Microsoft and Sam Altman-led OpenAI. It’s also using cloud-based AI tool GitHub Copilot to offer solutions such as fraud detection to financial services clients or personalized customer services to retailers.

Services that leverage this partnership could help TCS improve margins, Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan told Bloomberg News in an interview.

“We work along with Microsoft in building industry-specific solutions that we can take to market together,” Krithivasan said. “The only thing is, when does it gain a critical mass to make a difference to your overall market? We believe it will take at least a couple of quarters before it reaches some sort of a material number.”