Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

TCS to build 1 GW AI data centre in India

Though the company did not share investment details, K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS said in an analyst call that from a CapEx perspective, they have set a target of 1 GW, but they will be doing it in phases.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 22:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 22:38 IST
Business NewsTCS

Follow us on :

Follow Us