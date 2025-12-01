<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Checks were carried out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official residence and at a private bank in Palayam here on Monday after an email claimed that bombs were placed at both locations, police said.</p>.<p>Police said the search was launched at the CM's residence Cliff House, after his private secretary received the e-mail making the threat.</p>.Drunk man makes hoax call to Mumbai police control room warning of terror attack on Naval Dockyard.<p>A dog squad and bomb detection team were pressed into service.</p>.<p>Later, it was confirmed to be a hoax.</p>.<p>Police officials said similar emails claiming explosives at the CM's residence have been received multiple times in the past.</p>.<p>In all these emails, the sender mentioned political developments in Tamil Nadu and cases registered there, they said.</p>.<p>A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.</p>.<p>An official said the emails were sent using dark web applications, making it difficult to trace the accused.</p>.<p>However, as a precautionary measure, checks are conducted whenever such emails are received, the official added. </p>