Telangana CM Revanth Reddy likely to kick off friendly football match with Lionel Messi in Hyderabad

The match, to be organised as part of the Congress government's celebrations to mark its second anniversary, would take place at the Uppal stadium here.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 09:28 IST
Published 01 December 2025, 09:28 IST
