<p>Bengaluru: Indian IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Zone and Design Studio in London, and it will create 5,000 new jobs across the UK over the next three years.</p><p>TCS has been a leading technology partner to UK enterprises for over 50 years, leading digital transformation and supporting talent development. It has also created employment in the country, supporting around 42,000 jobs directly and indirectly. The AI Experience Zone and London Design Studio will play a strategic role in fostering innovation and client collaboration across the UK, TCS said.</p><p>The London studio is the second design hub established by TCS, following the opening of the New York Design Studio in September.</p>.TCS launches AI hub, design studio in London; to create 5,000 UK jobs in 3 years.<p>Jason Stockwood, Minister for Investment, United Kingdom, said, “I was delighted to visit the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) campus in Mumbai to see their technological innovation first-hand. For nearly 150 years, Tata Group has reflected their leadership in entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Now, as we celebrate a landmark Prime Ministerial visit to India, we have reaffirmed the pledge between our two economies to maximise on the trade deal we signed in July. As a valued investor for the UK, Tata Group and its companies like TCS are central to this mission which ultimately will create jobs, put money in people’s pockets, and deliver economic growth across both countries.”</p><p>The business delegation accompanying UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the TCS Banyan Park campus in Mumbai on Thursday. At the event, Minister Jason Stockwood, along with the TCS leadership team, launched a report by Oxford Economics detailing TCS’ contribution to the UK economy.</p><p>The study highlighted that in FY2024, TCS contributed £3.3 billion GBP to the UK economy, and it supported a total tax contribution to the UK Exchequer of over £780 million in FY2024, equivalent to the salaries of over 20,400 teachers. TCS supported 42,700 jobs either directly or through its supply chain across 19 sites in the UK, with 15,300 employees working in technology positions such as engineering and data analytics.</p><p>TCS serves a diverse portfolio of clients across critical sectors, including financial services, retail, manufacturing, life sciences, and public services in the UK.</p><p>Vinay Singhvi, Head- UK & Ireland, TCS said, “The UK is TCS’ second-largest market globally, making it central to our investment strategy around the world. The AI Experience Zone will further help to foster innovation in collaboration with businesses throughout the UK, helping to maintain an edge in artificial intelligence and new technologies. Additionally, we are continuing to expand our footprint across the UK, with investment into innovation, people, and skills in all four nations.”</p>