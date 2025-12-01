BharatFare Moves Closer to Full Launch as a UK–India WhatsApp Flight Booking Innovator Led by Delhi Entrepreneur Aman Thakran

<p>New Delhi / London, December 2025:</p><p><br><strong>BharatFare</strong>, the WhatsApp-first international flight booking platform founded by <strong>Aman Thakran</strong>, an entrepreneur from Bajitpur Thakran, Delhi, is progressing rapidly toward a full-feature public launch aimed at transforming the UK–India travel booking experience. With its focus on instant communication, transparent pricing, and personalised assistance, BharatFare is positioning itself as a new-age solution for millions of NRI travellers.<br><br>The platform operates through a dual-entity structure — <strong>BharatFare Travel & Technologies Ltd (UK)</strong> and <strong>BharatFare Travel & Technologies Pvt Ltd (India)</strong> — allowing seamless handling of UK payments, Indian travel demand, and cross-border customer support. The official websites, bharatfare.com and bharatfare.co.uk, currently provide early-stage APIs, secure payment access, and simplified user flows.<br><br>Founder <strong>Aman Thakran</strong> said BharatFare was built from a simple observation: traditional travel websites have not kept up with the real needs of UK–India travellers.<br><br>“People want real quotes, not inflated ones. They want clarity, not confusion. <strong>BharatFare</strong> is being built to give that honesty back to travellers, entirely through WhatsApp — where they already spend most of their time,” said <strong>Aman Thakran</strong>, reflecting on how his journey from Bajitpur Thakran, Delhi, to building a global-facing travel platform shaped the company’s transparent approach.</p> <h3>W<strong>hatsApp-Driven Booking Simplicity</strong></h3>.<p><strong>BharatFare</strong> enables users to check fares, compare prices, choose airlines, and receive final quotes through a simple WhatsApp chat. This model removes the complicated checkout steps and multi-page navigation that often frustrate users on traditional OTAs.<br><br>The WhatsApp assistant supports:<br> • Real-time fare updates<br> • Human-backed guidance<br> • Multi-passenger queries<br> • Secure payment links<br> • Clear and final price disclosure<br><br>This makes it particularly useful for NRIs booking for parents, elderly travellers, or family members in India who prefer conversational assistance.</p> <h3><strong>Transparent Pricing Commitment</strong><br></h3><p>A defining feature of BharatFare is its price clarity.<br>Every quote clearly displays :<br> • Base Fare<br> • Taxes<br> • Payment Gateway Charges<br> • Service Fee (if applicable)<br> • Total Final Price<br><br>According to <strong>Aman Thakran</strong>, this transparency is built into the DNA of <strong>BharatFare</strong>.<br><br>“Travellers have the right to know exactly what they’re paying. BharatFare removes the surprise fees that appear on many other platforms,” he said.</p>.<h3><strong>Growing UK Presence Through QR Codes</strong></h3>.<p><strong>BharatFare </strong>plans to distribute QR stands across key NRI centres such as Southall, Hounslow, Wembley, Ilford, Slough, Harrow, and Leicester. These QR codes will allow users to instantly open the BharatFare WhatsApp assistant and check fares within seconds.<br><br>The initiative will begin once the first stabilisation phase is complete.</p> <h3><strong>Technology & Infrastructure Development</strong></h3>.<p><strong>The company leverages:</strong><br> • Amadeus APIs for global flight search<br> • Stripe for secure UK-side transactions<br> • Custom UK–India search optimisation<br> • Backend teams in both countries working on uptime, caching, and speed<br><br>The upcoming 12-week development sprint will refine API performance, reduce latency, improve automation logic, and enhance the web and WhatsApp user journey.</p>.<h3><strong>Future Plans</strong></h3>.<p>Founder <strong>Aman Thakran</strong> shared BharatFare’s upcoming roadmap, which includes:<br><br><strong>Smart fare-drop alerts</strong><br> • Trend-based analytics for frequent travellers<br> • A rewards programme for loyal customers<br> • Expansion to UAE, Europe and global routes<br> • Full mobile app release<br> • Even faster WhatsApp-based fare delivery<br><br><strong>BharatFare</strong>’s long-term mission is to become the most trusted and traveller-friendly platform for international flights, particularly serving the global NRI community.<br><br>Travellers can access more information at www.bharatfare.com or <a href="http://www.bharatfare.co.uk/" rel="nofollow">www.bharatfare.co.uk</a>, with WhatsApp assistance available directly through the official sites.</p>