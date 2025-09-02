<p> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tesla">Tesla </a>has received orders for just over 600 cars since launching its sales in India in mid-July, a number that is fallen short of the company's own expectations, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.</p>.Tesla lobbies for tax cut on electric vehicles in India before it enters market.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elon-musk">Elon Musk</a>-led electric vehicle maker now plans to ship between 350 and 500 cars to India this year, of which the first batch is slated to land from Shanghai in early September, Bloomberg News added.</p>.<p><em>Reuters</em> could not immediately confirm the report.</p>