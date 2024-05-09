Tesla ramps up job cuts in China as sales slowdown bites

The layoffs come despite Tesla winning in-principle approval from government officials to deploy its driver-assistance system China, which will be an immediate revenue boost. It was granted the approval under certain conditions and managed to clear two important hurdles: reaching a mapping and navigation deal with Chinese tech giant Baidu Inc., and meeting requirements for how it handles data-security and privacy issues.

Most of the laid off employees in China will receive a payout equivalent to one month’s pay for every year worked, plus an additional three months’ salary, according to one of the people. Some staff were escorted out of their workplaces by managers and some left in groups via shuttle bus, one of the people said.