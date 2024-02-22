TV heist at Byju's office: Family takes matters into their own hands over delay in refund

Beleaguered edtech Startup Byju has encountered yet another "humiliating predicament" after a family visited their office, dismantled a TV installed there and took it away.

According to Indian Express, a family initiated a refund request for an unused tablet and learning program. After weeks of trying, and failing to overcome the innumerable hurdles in getting their money back, they removed a TV installed in the edtech giant’s office and took it away.

They were also heard saying, “Take it when you pay the refund,” to the office staff. The video of the incident has gone viral on Instagram.