Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

UK-based ARM's new Bengaluru unit to design advanced 2 nm chips: Vaishnaw

The semi conductor sector is currently worth Rs 11.5 lakh crore and its exports have increased eight-fold.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 19:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 19:32 IST
Ashwini VaishnawBengaluru newssemiconductorArm

Follow us on :

Follow Us