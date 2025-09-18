<p>Bengaluru: The new Bengaluru unit of ARM, which is the Indian subsidiary of UK-based semiconductor company ARM Holdings, will design chips, including 2 nm (nanometre) chips for various electronic products, including mobile phones, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the inauguration of the company’s new office in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening.</p>.<p>He called this a significant milestone in the country’s semiconductor journey. The minister said, “Our objective is to design and manufacture semiconductors, along with the equipment and materials required for them. This is a very long visionary process, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided clear guidance on this. With a vision for the next 20 years in the semiconductor sector, our youth and talented engineers will get the best opportunities in the world.”</p>.<p>The minister added that the growth in electronics manufacturing is doubling the demand for semiconductor chips. Highlighting the country’s achievements in the semiconductor sector, the minister said that electronics manufacturing has increased sixfold in the last 11 years. It is currently an industry worth Rs 11.5 lakh crore. Exports have increased eight-fold. Electronics are becoming major export products for India, he added.</p>