<p>Bengaluru: Japanese apparel retailer UNIQLO opened its first store in Bengaluru on Thursday, marking its entry into South India. The store, located at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, was inaugurated in the presence of cricketer Rahul Dravid, who joined UNIQLO India officials for the ribbon-cutting.</p><p>The outlet covers 9,012 square feet on the ground floor and offers UNIQLO's "LifeWear" range. The Bengaluru store is the company's 17th in India since its entry into the market in 2019.</p><p>Deccan Herald had earlier reported on the launch plans in April. On opening day, shoppers queued up from as early as 7 am to be among the first to enter. "The opening of UNIQLO in the city is long overdue. I'm excited to be here as I admire their fashion philosophy and the wide range of products they offer," said Shruthi M, a shopper waiting outside.</p><p>"Today marks an important milestone as we enter South India with the launch of our first store in Bengaluru," said Kenji Inoue, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, UNIQLO India.</p><p>Rahul Dravid said, "UNIQLO is a brand I have long admired for its timeless style, functionality and simplicity, qualities I personally value. It is exciting to see the brand launch its first store in Bengaluru, in my hometown."</p><p>The store includes collections for men, women and children, with products such as HEATTECH, PUFFTECH and AIRism, along with fleece, denim and cashmere.</p>