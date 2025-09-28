Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

US Tariffs: Only Sun Pharma exposed to some headline risk, but with limited earnings impact

Among Indian companies, only Sun Pharma has sizeable sales from patented drugs in the US (about 17 per cent of 2024-25 revenue), HSBC Global Investment Research said in a report.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 07:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 07:30 IST
Business NewsSun PharmacompaniesUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us