Gold, silver futures hit fresh records on Fed probe, geopolitical tensions

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for February delivery jumped by Rs 2,431, or 1.8 per cent, to hit a record of Rs 1,41,250 per 10 grams.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 06:40 IST
Published 12 January 2026, 06:40 IST
