<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">Gold</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/silver">silver</a> futures surged to fresh peaks in domestic and international markets on Monday, after investors flocked towards safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tensions, as well as the US Federal Reserve and its chair facing a probe.</p>.<p>Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the Department of Justice has served the central bank with subpoenas and threatened it with a criminal indictment over his June testimony about the Fed's USD 2.5-billion renovation of two office buildings, a project that President Donald Trump criticised as excessive.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for February delivery jumped by Rs 2,431, or 1.8 per cent, to hit a record of Rs 1,41,250 per 10 grams.</p>.<p>The yellow metal has climbed by Rs 3,058, or 2.25 per cent, over the past week.</p>.Gold, silver set to stay firm next week as traders brace for US tariff verdict: Analysts.<p>Silver futures also rallied, with the March contract surging by Rs 11,271, or 4.46 per cent, to reach a lifetime high of Rs 2,63,996 per kilogram. The white metal zoomed by Rs 16,409, or 6.94 per cent, last week.</p>.<p>In the global markets, gold for February delivery on the Comex appreciated by USD 111.8, or 2.5 per cent, to hit a fresh peak of USD 4,612.7 per ounce, while silver for the March contract soared by USD 4.56, or 5.8 per cent, to touch a historic level of USD 83.90 per ounce.</p>.<p>According to market experts, the rally in gold and silver prices was driven by deepening unease surrounding the Federal Reserve after the US Federal prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into Chair Powell over the central bank's renovation of its Washington headquarters.</p>.<p>The move came amid rising tensions between the White House and the Fed, an institution Trump has repeatedly criticised for not cutting interest rates as sharply as he prefers.</p>.<p>Analysts said the probe has intensified concerns over the Fed's independence, raising doubts about the stability of US monetary policy and fuelling a rush into safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.</p>.Gold, oil, and the fragility of sovereignty.<p>The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower at 99.03, lending support to the bullion prices in the global markets.</p>.<p>Adding to the uncertainty, President Trump is considering military action against Iran following violent anti-government protests, saying Tehran had crossed a "red line", analysts said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the United Nations has called an emergency meeting after Russia allegedly deployed a new ballistic missile in a large-scale strike on Ukraine.</p>.<p>These developments have combined to fuel uncertainty across global markets, weakening the dollar and pushing investors towards safe-haven assets. </p>