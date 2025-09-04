<p>Bengaluru: UST, a technology services and AI provider, has successfully completed the sale of its subsidiary UST HealthProof to private equity firm Bain Capital. HealthProof provides solutions for core administration and clinical operations across all lines of business.</p><p>While the company has not disclosed the transaction value, the sources indicate that it is sold for $1.3 billion.</p><p>As part of this transaction, UST HealthProof will combine with HealthEdge, creating one of the healthcare industry's next-generation platforms for payers, the company said in a statement.</p><p>In US healthcare, "payers" are entities that pay for healthcare services from providers, primarily government-funded programs (like Medicare and Medicaid), commercial health insurance companies (such as UnitedHealthcare and Aetna), and private or self-paying individuals who cover costs directly.</p><p>However, UST will continue to drive its other businesses in the healthcare and life sciences space.</p>.Wide-ranging GST reforms to improve lives of citizens, ensure ease of business: PM Narendra Modi.<p>"This milestone allows UST to focus on the transformative technologies we lead in. It also ensures that UST HealthProof, with the backing of Bain Capital, can unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation. It is a win for our clients, our people, and the industry at large,” said Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST.</p><p>For UST, this move marks a deliberate and strategic step in its growth and transformation journey. By divesting UST HealthProof, UST has aligned its strategic focus around high-growth areas such as enterprise AI, cloud transformation, data modernisation, and platform engineering.</p><p>UST remains one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare technology solutioning enterprises, with a 5,000+ strong healthcare team, and more than 20 years of industry expertise. </p><p>The company serves all the top five US healthcare payers, more than 50 leading US healthcare systems, as well as global pharmaceutical and life sciences leaders.</p>