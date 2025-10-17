<p>A scheme has been launched in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> to allow owners of ‘B’ khata properties to obtain an ‘A’ khata by paying 5% of the property’s guidance value as the fee. </p><p>The scheme applies to vacant plots and plots with a single-unit building (single ownership) for now. It does not benefit individual flat owners who hold a ‘B’ khata or those residing in multi-storied apartment units.</p><p>The application window will be open for 100 days from November 1. The scheme is expected to benefit over 7.5 lakh properties and generate nearly Rs 10,000 crore in revenue to the government. </p><p>The term khata, meaning account, refers to a key document maintained by the city's civic body that records property tax payments and verifies legal ownership. A valid khata is essential for property registration, securing building permits, obtaining home loans and entering into legal agreements. Khatas are broadly classified into two types. 'A' khata and 'B' khata. </p><p><strong>What are ‘A’ khata and ‘B’ khata?</strong></p><p>'A' khata is a document granted to properties that comply with all statutory regulations, particularly those developed by the Bangalore Development Authority. It can be used to apply for building permits, trade licences and bank loans.</p><p>‘B’ khata is issued to properties that do not meet regulatory requirements such as revenue sites carved out of agricultural land, sites on unapproved layouts and flats built without sanctioned plans. Having ‘B’ khata ensures limited benefits as the property is not fully legal.</p><p>As many as 7.5 lakh ‘B’ khatas have been issued for tax collection, but such properties are not eligible for building plan approvals. Constructions on them are unauthorised, and most banks, financial institutions refuse loans for them.</p><p>At the launch of the scheme, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/b-to-a-khata-switch-scheme-to-benefit-75l-property-owners-in-bengaluru-3765833">Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar clarified that the scheme does not regularise any unauthorised construction on such properties</a>.<br><br>To modernise the khata system, the city's erstwhile civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, introduced e-Khata, the digitised version of the traditional paper-based khata in 2024. E-Khata provides digital access to ownership records, tax details, and property documents and offers the same legal status as 'A' khata for compliant properties. </p><p>Under the new scheme, properties up to 2,000 sqm will be eligible for conversion. In addition to the 5% conversion fee, the government has decided to collect a registration fee of Rs 500 from each applicant. </p><p><strong>Here is how to apply for 'B' khata to ‘A’ khata conversion.</strong> </p><p><strong>For sites up to 2,000 sqm</strong></p><ul><li><p>Mobile and OTP-based login at https://bbmp.karnataka.gov.in/BtoAKhata</p></li><li><p>Enter ePID of the final 'B' khata that needs to be converted. This will be followed by Aadhaar authentication of the owner</p></li><li><p>Confirm site location and type of road in front of the site</p></li><li><p>Owners of converted and unconverted (revenue sites) can apply. Flats not eligible</p></li><li><p>Print acknowledgement </p></li><li><p>Site visit and confirmation by city corporation</p></li><li><p>Pay 'single plot' approval fee online (5% of the guidance value of the property and other charges)</p></li><li><p>Automatic approval and automatic conversion of 'B' khata to 'A' khata</p></li></ul><p><strong>For sites over 2,000 sqm </strong></p><ul><li><p>Apply online via a registered architect or engineer at https://bpas.bbmpgov.in</p></li><li><p>Upload documents and CAD drawings of the plot </p></li><li><p>Pay the initial scrutiny fee of Rs 500 and submit the application (flats not eligible). </p></li><li><p>Site inspection by GBA authorities, followed by approval as per eligibility and payment of applicable fees</p></li><li><p>Single plot approval certificate, drawing and 'A' khata are issued as per the eligibility</p></li></ul><p><strong>Where to apply </strong></p><p>Citizens can apply for ‘A’ khata online, or at two help desks which will be set up in each of the five corporation offices. BangaloreOne centres will also provide assistance.</p>