Vodafone meets core earnings expectations, beats on cash flow

London: Vodafone met market forecasts on Tuesday by reporting a 2.2 per cent increase in organic earnings for the year to end-March after excluding the Spanish and Italian operations that it has agreed to sell.

The British company posted core earnings of 11.02 billion euros ($11.89 billion), in line with forecasts, and adjusted free cash flow of 2.60 billion euros, ahead of market expectations of 2.44 billion euros.

Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle said following the disposals, Vodafone was delivering growth in all of its markets across Europe and Africa, including Germany, its largest.