<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Sabrimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala opened for the two month long pilgrimage on Sunday evening at a time when the probe into the gold heist from the temple is at its peak.</p><p>Members of the Kerala High Court appointed special investigation team arrived at the temple on Sunday for carrying out scientific examination of the gold plating done with sponsorship of Bengaluru-based Malayali Unnikrishnan Potti. </p><p>Experts would carry out the scientific examinations on Monday to determine the purity and quantity of the gold used for plating need to be determined.</p><p>Though the scientific examination was earlier planned to be held before the temple opening, the temple tantri suggested that the examination shall be conducted only after 'Deva anujna' (obtaining divine permission) ritual as the gold platings are considered as property of the deity.</p><p>Meanwhile, some former senior officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board, who are arraigned in the gold heist cases, are likely to be arrested soon.</p><p>The temple opened by 5 pm on Sunday and new chief priest ('Melsanthi') E D Prasad assumed charge. Devotees would be allowed from Monday. </p><p>Former chief secretary K Jayakumar, who took over as the new president of Travancore Devaswom Board on Saturday, is also at Sabarimala to review the arrangements.</p><p>He told the media that there would be strict background verification of devotees who offer any sponsorships to the temple in future. </p><p>Former TDB president P S Prasanth, whose term has ended, is also likely to come under probe as irregularities were found in the decision to give the gold covering of the two 'Dwarapalaka' idols again to Unnikrishnan Potti in September for carrying out maintenance. It was also suspected to be part of a ploy to siphon off the gold.</p>