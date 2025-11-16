Menu
TVK holds protest against SIR across Tamil Nadu

The party cadres holding placards raised slogans against the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision exercise.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 14:24 IST
Published 16 November 2025, 14:24 IST
