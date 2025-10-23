<p>Crypto exchange WazirX on Thursday announced that it would be restarting operations from October 24, Friday. This follows the completion of its restructuring process, sanctioned by the High Court of Singapore.</p><p>The relaunch will begin with certain crypto-to-crypto pairs and USDT/INR pair, followed by the gradual expansion of additional markets in the coming days, WazirX said.</p>.WazirX gets Singapore Court approval for restructuring scheme.<p>A cyberattack on WazirX in July last year resulted in the theft of about Rs 2,000 crore worth of funds, and the exchange has not been operational since then.</p><p>The exchange also announced that as part of the Restart Offer, all users can avail 0 per cent trading fees across all trading pairs.</p><p>Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said, "At the heart of everything we do is our mission to make crypto accessible to every Indian. I want to thank the WazirX community for their patience through these difficult times. Asset security is currently a crucial aspect in the global crypto ecosystem. Our partnership with BitGo adds an additional layer of trust and protection with world-class custody standards, as we restart. This isn't just a return to operations, it’s a reinforcement of our integrity which we’ve always strived for.”</p><p>Earlier this week, WazirX completed token swaps, merger, delisting, migration of tokens and any rebranding that the tokens may have undergone.</p><p>Meanwhile, global blockchain company Binance, announced it is offering direct USD deposits and withdrawals for its users in over 70 countries. Through BPay Global—a Payments Service Provider licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, and part of the Binance Group—retail and corporate users in eligible countries will be able to easily fund, store and convert USD to crypto from their fiat wallet and vice versa.</p><p>“After much anticipation, we are happy to offer our users direct on- and off-ramp for USD, the most used currency for transactions around the world, which caters to our diverse global user base and their needs,” said Binance VP of Fiat, Thomas Gregory. “Providing wider USD services allows us to further lower entry barriers to crypto with low costs," he added.</p>