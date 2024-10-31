Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Weak urban demand, inflation hurt Dabur’s Q2 results

In its investor presentation, Dabur also attributed the earnings hit to persistent high food inflation.
Sonal Choudhary
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 00:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 00:02 IST
Business NewsInflationDabur

Follow us on :

Follow Us