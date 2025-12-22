<p>Just as the chaos surrounding Niddhi Agerwal incident at the Raaja Saab event began to settle, new visuals of actress <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samantha-ruth-prabhu">Samantha Ruth Prabhu</a> have gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The actress was seen being swarmed by an overwhelming crowd, sparking heated debate online about whether event organisers are doing enough to ensure the safety of their stars.</p><p>Samantha was seen stepping out for an event when a sea of fans gathered, and chaos broke out. Visuals of the incident are going viral on social media. </p>.<p>Samantha was attending an event in Hyderabad on December 21 when an unprecedented crowd surrounded her, making it difficult to move, and she was seen struggling to get into the vehicle. In the video, Samantha’s security person was seen guiding her and navigating her through the crowd so that she could reach her car and leave the place as soon as possible.</p><p>Samantha maintained her calm and has not released any public statement about the distressing situation yet. Reports suggest that the incident took place at a mall in Hyderabad, where Samantha was present for an inauguration.</p><p>After the video went viral, fans of the actress began calling out the crowd. A user said, 'I can’t stand these people with no manners, but sometimes these fans really do need a lesson—or maybe a slap.' Another said, 'Divided by language, united by gawars.'</p><p>Apparently, this was Samantha’s first professional engagement after her wedding to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. They married in a spiritual 'Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha' ceremony at the Isha Yoga Center on December 1, 2025.</p>