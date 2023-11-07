WeWork China will not participate in WeWork's strategic reorganisation

Beijing: WeWork China will not participate in the strategic reorganisation of WeWork in the United States and Canada, it said on Tuesday.
WeWork China is not a branch or unit of WeWork, it said in a statement on WeChat, adding the company has independent operations and management capabilities.
WeWork, the SoftBank Group-backed startup, sought US bankruptcy protection on Monday, after its bets on companies using more of its office-sharing space soured.
"Any operating conditions of WeWork in other regions around the world will not have any impact on WeWork China," it added.