<p>Belagavi: Those who believe in 12th century social reformer Basavanna must reject the Karma Siddhanta, Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> argued in the Assembly on Friday. </p><p>"Literacy has increased, but caste hasn't gone away," he said. "Many people blame sins they committed in a previous life for their poverty or lack of education. They say it's fate and Karma Siddhanta. It was Basavanna who rejected this," Siddaramaiah said during a discussion on north Karnataka. </p><p>The chief minister said people still had the "mindset of slavery" due to long years of "Mohammedan and British rule". </p><p>This "mindset of slavery" strengthened the caste system, he said. "Unless caste goes, there won't be equality." </p><p>Intervening, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka raised Siddaramaiah's chief ministerial ambition. </p><p>"You sat down with Brahma and got your fate written. Nothing, not even caste, came in your way," he said. </p><p>"You are breaking records," he added, referring to Siddaramaiah on the verge of breaking D Devaraj Urs' record as the longest-serving CM. </p><p>Siddaramaiah said he had no belief in fate. "We were six children and our parents were uneducated. My older brother studied up to Class 4. Others didn't go to school. Did Brahma write that only I will study law?" </p><p>BJP's Suresh Gowda told Siddaramaiah that he became the chief minister after joining the Congress party in just 10 years. "You were fated! How can you not believe in Karma Siddhanta?" he asked. </p><p>"Do you believe in Basavanna?" Siddaramaiah asked. "If you believe in Basavanna, you must reject Karma Siddhanta. You can't believe both." </p>