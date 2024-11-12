Wilson & Hughes brings back travel brand 'Cox & Kings'

<p>New Delhi: Singapore-based private equity and venture capital firm Wilson & Hughes PTE on Tuesday said it is bringing back the travel services brand Cox & Kings, which it had acquired earlier this year through insolvency proceedings.</p><p>The revamped 'Cox & Kings' will focus on four main business areas of leisure, business, specialised travels and travel technology, Wilson & Hughes said in a statement.</p><p>In June this year, Wilson & Hughes acquired the brand and its associated collateral through a purchase in 2024 via the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) process for an undisclosed sum.</p><p>The company said the acquisition is distinct from the erstwhile Cox & Kings Ltd, which remains under liquidation.</p><p>"Wilson & Hughes has no involvement with this previous entity or its unresolved obligations," it said, adding it has no ties to former management.</p><p>On the way ahead for the 'Cox & Kings' brand, Wilson & Hughes Director Karan Agarwal said, "Our goal is to merge the best of tradition with forward-thinking technology.</p><p>By leveraging advanced technology, AI, and data-driven insights, we're shaping a seamless, personalised journey that aligns with the expectations of today's travellers."</p>.Ambuja Cements seeks CCI nod to acquire majority stake in Orient Cement.<p>He further said, "Our objective extends beyond enhancing travel; it's about reinforcing the trusted legacy that has positioned Cox & Kings as a cornerstone of the industry for generations."</p><p>Through its Indian subsidiary, Wilson & Hughes had exclusively acquired the brand Cox & Kings along with over 200 plus specialised sub-brands that were part of its portfolio, including Duniya Dekho, Bharat Dekho, Holiday 365, Bhakti Yatra and Luxury Escapades among others.</p><p>"This acquisition, free of any prior liabilities, marks the beginning of a customer-centric transformation in the travel industry," Wilson & Hughes said.</p><p>It marked the company's first major entry into the travel industry.</p><p>The company said it "sees Cox & Kings as the ideal brand to redefine the customer-centric journey that the modern traveller demands".</p><p>With its experience in sectors like finance, building materials, FMCG and hospitality, Wilson & Hughes said it brings the expertise needed to bridge tradition and innovation to restore 'Cox & Kings' as a trusted name in the global travel market.</p><p>In 2019, Cox & Kings encountered significant financial challenges under previous management, entering bankruptcy proceedings overseen by the NCLT, Wilson & Hughes said.</p><p>Any outstanding legal or financial obligations are solely tied to the former Cox & Kings Ltd, which remains under separate management and liquidation, it added.</p>