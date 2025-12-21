<p>Mumbai: Amid the political oneupmanship between the Rane brothers - Nilesh and Nitesh - the BJP suffered a jolt in Kankavli civic body though the sons of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane are on the same side. </p><p>The Rane-family wields considerable influence in the South Konkan region - while Narayan Rane, a former Chief Minister and ex-Union Minister, is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, his two sons are MLAs.</p>.BJP secures top position in Maharashtra municipal polls.<p>A former Congress MP, Nilesh is a first-time MLA of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena from Kudal while BJP’s Nitesh Rane is a three-time MLA from Kankavli and is the Ports and Fisheries in the Devendra Fadnavis-headed Maha Yuti-NDA government.</p>.<p>The Nilesh Rane-backed Shahar Vikas Aghadi (SVA) emerged victorious with a key win in Sindhudurg district as its candidate Sandesh Parkar won the municipal council president’s post in Kankavli.</p><p>Nilesh described the poll outcome as a mix of emotions swinging between happiness and sadness.</p><p>After the tie-up talks between the Shiv Sena and BJP became unstuck, Nilesh had supported the city-level alliance.</p><p>"There is happiness on one side and sadness on the other. Our alliance will remain the same, and so will the family. BJP is our family. Even if the BJP has lost, it is upsetting. I am not the one who celebrates anyone's defeat. They (the BJP) are my family," Nilesh said.</p><p>Later Nitesh said that the polls are over and we would work together. </p>