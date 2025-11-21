<p>Bengaluru: It’s been a year since the fastest-growing quick commerce platform Zepto moved its headquarters from Mumbai to Bengaluru, and 23-year-old co-founder Kaivalya Vohra said there is no other city with such a talent base as the Karnataka capital.</p>.<p>During a fireside chat with entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo, Vohra said he has been living in the city for four years now. “The other co-founder Aadit Palicha and some team members were in Mumbai, but now everyone has moved to Bengaluru,” he said, at the Future Makers Conclave held as part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 on Thursday.</p>.<p>Speaking about Zepto’s early days, the co-founder said they had made a lot of mistakes along the way, in terms of both business and talent. “Every day, you wake up and it’s like someone is punching on your face and you need to put out some new fires,” he said, adding that they are now more resilient and have learnt to show up the next day, no matter what would have happened the previous day.</p>.Core infra output stagnates; worst performance in 14 months.<p>Both the founders started Zepto in 2021. “Before founding Zepto, we were playing with many ideas in the grocery delivery — 45 minutes to 60 minutes. Also, a very small percentage of our users lived close to the stores that they were ordering from, and we picked and dropped from supermarkets. We converted one of the stores into a mini dark store and made the radius of delivery as 1 km,” he said.</p>.<p>Both the founders spent a couple of days in stores and as soon as orders arrived, they picked items up in 60 seconds and made door deliveries within 10 minutes to see customers’ reaction. From hiring delivery partners to launching dark stores (mini-warehouses), Vohra shared the startup’s journey.</p>.<p>Warikoo said the next 10-20 years are going to be a golden period for startups and that founders should not hesitate to seek help from others.</p>.<p><strong>‘AI must be inclusive and accessible to all’</strong></p>.<p>AI must be inclusive and accessible to all, said Kirthiga Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Verix & OptimizeGEO, at a session here on Thursday. She urged leaders to integrate AI across every stage of work and decision-making. She encouraged women to set bold visions and work relentlessly towards them.</p>