<p>Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath has invested Rs 137.5 crore in Goldi Solar, the largest solar PV module manufacturing company, and the investment is said to enable the manufacturer to expand its production.</p><p>Goldi Solar has nearly tripled its Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity from 3 GW to 14.7 GW in the last 12 months, and is also developing its solar cell manufacturing expansions in Surat, Gujarat.</p><p>"Renewable energy in India is a massive sector, and there is an equally massive opportunity to build global-scale companies right here on our home ground. It is imperative that we back these companies to accelerate the country's clean energy transition," said Nikhil Kamath.</p><p>The investment comes amid rapid growth in domestic solar demand, supported by government targets of 280 GW of solar power by 2030, import duties on foreign modules, and incentives for local manufacturers under the Production Linked Incentive scheme.</p><p>Founded by Ishverbhai Dholakia in 2011, Goldi Solar has 14 years of experience and production facilities in Surat. The company is now venturing into large-scale solar cell manufacturing to serve both domestic and export markets. </p>