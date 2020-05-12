8 special trains to run today: Here are the details

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | Indian Railways to operate 8 special trains today: Here are the routes, schedules

Ajith Atharady
Ajith Atharady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 12 2020, 11:37 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 11:37 ist
Representative image.

With the Indian Railways announcing special trains from 15 destinations connecting New Delhi, a total of eight trains will start today from different places.

Total three trains will leave from New Delhi Railways station. The first train will start from New Delhi Railway Station to Bilaspur in Chattisgarh at 4 pm.

The Railways has made it mandatory for all passengers to download Aarogya Setu mobile app before commencing the journey. All trains are fully booked.

Following trains operated today and their departure timings: 

Howrah - New Delhi (5.05 pm).

Rajendranagar - New Delhi ( 6.20 pm).

New Delhi - Dibrugarh (4.45 pm).

New Delhi - Bengaluru (9.15 pm).

Bengaluru -New Delhi (8.30 pm).

New Delhi -Bilaspur (4 pm)

Mumbai Central - New Delhi (5.30 pm)

Ahmedabad - New Delhi (6.30 pm)

