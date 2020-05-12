Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | Indian Railways to operate 8 special trains today: Here are the routes, schedules

With the Indian Railways announcing special trains from 15 destinations connecting New Delhi, a total of eight trains will start today from different places.

Total three trains will leave from New Delhi Railways station. The first train will start from New Delhi Railway Station to Bilaspur in Chattisgarh at 4 pm.

The Railways has made it mandatory for all passengers to download Aarogya Setu mobile app before commencing the journey. All trains are fully booked.

Following trains operated today and their departure timings:

Howrah - New Delhi (5.05 pm).

Rajendranagar - New Delhi ( 6.20 pm).

New Delhi - Dibrugarh (4.45 pm).

New Delhi - Bengaluru (9.15 pm).

Bengaluru -New Delhi (8.30 pm).

New Delhi -Bilaspur (4 pm)

Mumbai Central - New Delhi (5.30 pm)

Ahmedabad - New Delhi (6.30 pm)